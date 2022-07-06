Susanna Reid reacts as GMB episode interrupted by Boris Johnson-themed version of ‘Bye Bye Baby’
‘Are we about to do karaoke?’ Reid asked as new version of Bay City Rollers classic played off screen
Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were distracted by an activist performing the song “Bye Bye Baby” with the lyrics “Bye Bye Boris” live on Good Morning Britain.
On Wednesday (6 July), the hosts were presenting the show from outside Westminster following the announcement that Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid had resigned from government the night before.
Sunak confirmed his resignation as chancellor immediately after former health secretary Javid revealed that he had also quit the government, in a huge blow to Boris Johnson.
As Balls was speaking, Reid was distracted by the opening lyrics to the 1975 Bay City Roller song being performed off screen. “Sorry, where’s that come from?” she said, asking: “Are we about to do karaoke?”
When the chorus kicked in, the presenters heard the busker singing “Bye bye Boris / Boris bye bye”.
Reid identified the singer as political activist Steve Bray, from Port Tablot in south Wales, who is know for his musical protests.
“It’s Steve Bray! It’s a Steve Bray protest, isn’t it?” she said. “I suppose if you're no longer allowed to shout, there are other ways of making your voice heard.”
Bray has gained a following after repeatedly being heard protesting against Brexit and the Conservative government on news broadcasts. Reid’s comment refers to the police removing his amplifiers earlier this year.
Johnson’s remaining senior ministers, including the foreign secretary Liz Truss, the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, and the defence secretary Ben Wallace, have made it clear they are standing by the prime minister following Sunak and Javid’s resignations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies