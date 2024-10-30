Hugh Grant ‘went crazy’ and did shots with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Hugh Grant has opened up about hanging out with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Wembley show in June.

The Love Actually and Heretic star, 64, said he “went crazy” and did tequila shots with Swift’s boyfriend, the American footballer Kelce, 35.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Grant said: “I loved it. Couldn’t have enjoyed it more. They were so nice to us. And she [Grant’s daughter] was bopping up and down.

“And, meanwhile, I was doing tequila shots with Taylor Swift’s very nice boyfriend, whose name has slipped my mind – Travis. We went crazy.”

Elaborating on the shots, he said: “It’s revolting, isn’t it? As long as you’ve got a bit of lime and some salt...”

Grant – who at the time of the show had called Kelce “excellent if gigantic” – also discussed his role in the new film Heretic, admitting he is “not good” with the horror genre.

“I remember having to leave a cinema in New York with my brother after 10 minutes. We just looked at each other and said, ‘No, too frightening’ – in our fifties – and then went to another film in the same multiplex, sat there, 20 minutes in, ‘No, too frightening.’”

He added: “The close-ups in [Heretic] are terrifying – I look like my grandmother.

“I mean, that literally could be her, but that’s good. It’s good for this particular film.”

Hugh Grant and Travis Kelce ( Getty )

Grant was not the only famous person to attend Swift’s tour earlier this year, with other guests including the Prince of Wales, PM Keir Starmer, Tom Cruise and Paul McCartney.

Swift’s Eras Tour continues with forthcoming dates in Canada and is set to conclude on 8 December in Vancouver.

Last week, Grant made a surprising quip about his infamous 1995 sex scandal at the American Film Institute premiere of Heretic.

He was arrested by Los Angeles police for participating in “lewd conduct” in a public place, between Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards, with a sex worker named Divine Brown. He was in a long-term relationship with actor/model Liz Hurley at the time.

Grant, who stars in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’s forthcoming psychological horror Heretic as Mr Reed – a sinister man who traps two young women in his home after they try to convert him to Mormonism – referenced the incident on stage when asked to say a few words by the director.

“I have nothing interesting to add,” he said. “Except that it is very nice to be here. Hollywood Boulevard has always been a lucky place for me.”