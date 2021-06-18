Hugh Grant sets right internet claim he married wife Anna Eberstein for ‘passport reasons’

Hugh Grant has denied claims that he married his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein for “passport reasons”.

The British actor and the Swedish TV producer married in 2018, having already had three children together.

In a tweet shared on Thursday (17 June), the Notting Hill star shared a link to the Google results for the term “Hugh Grant’s wife”, with the top link claiming that “Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons”.

“No I didn’t, @Internet. I married her because I love her,” Grant wrote.

In response to a Twitter user who suggested that the actor had “forgot who his wife is and had to google it”, he clarified that a friend had sent him the screenshot.

In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he “almost enjoys acting” now that he’s being offered character roles rather than the “charming leading man”.

During an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden, Grant admitted that while he’s “grateful” for the rom-com roles, it’s a “relief to not have” to star in those kinds of films anymore.

“I gave that my best shot, and some of those films I did, I love them and I love them for being popular. I’m grateful for them... but it has been a relief now that I’m allowed to be twisted, ugly, weird, misshapen.”