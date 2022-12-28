Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman has spoken frankly about the increased difficulties he’s experienced while training for his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, compared to previous films.

The actor has portrayed the mutant superhero in several Marvel movies, most notably in the X-Men films and Wolverine spin-offs. He most recently took on the role in the 2017 conclusion to the Wolverine trilogy, Logan.

Having been attached to the character since 2000, Jackman has had to endure several physical transformations over the years to become the brawny character.

He is now set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3, sparring with Ryan Reynolds’ eponymous anti-hero.

However, the 54-year-old actor has admitted some greater difficulties with training for Wolverine this time around, all because of his busy schedule.

When asked on the Empire podcast whether training to play the character was similar to the previous times he’d done it, he replied: “No, a lot harder.”

Jackman is currently starring in the Broadway production of The Music Man. As a result, he explained, he does not have as much time to dedicate to weightlifting.

He continued: “I’m doing eight shows a week right now, so I’m only lifting weights three times a week. But I’ll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I’ll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in.”

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in ‘Logan' (Fox)

Jackman has high hopes for this next instalment of Wolverine’s story and plans to take his portrayal to new heights.

“I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever,” he said. “I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day.”

Deadpool 3 is slated for release in cinemas in 2024.