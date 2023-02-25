Hugh Jackman says Wolverine’s roar has damaged his vocal cords: ‘My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be’
‘I’ve done some damage to my voice with Wolverine,’ actor said
Hugh Jackman has done a lot of roaring over the years.
The X-Men star has played Wolverine in six films since 2000.
The mutant is known for his intimidating battle cry as he bears his retractable claws.
In a new interview, Jackman – who is also known for his love of singing and performances in musicals like Les Miserables – said Wolverine’s “growling and yelling” has damaged his vocal cords.
“I’ve done some damage to my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” Jackman said on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row programme on Monday (20 February).
“My vocal teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine].”
The Australian actor continued: “We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice.
“I’m working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”
Jackman recently concluded a nearly-year-long run on Broadway in The Music Man and is Grammy-nominated for his work on The Greatest Showman soundtrack.
The actor will have to reprise his trademark growl soon as he will play Wolverine once more in Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool 3.
The 54-year-old actor has admitted that training to get into shape for Wolverine is “a lot harder” than it was before.
