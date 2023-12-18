Ian Wright stars in trailer for Daniel Kaluuya’s new Netflix film amid MOTD exit

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ian Wright appears in the trailer for Daniel Kaluuya’s new Netflix film The Kitchen, marking the most high-profile acting gig of the former Arsenal footballer’s career.

Co-helmed by Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares in their directorial debuts, the forthcoming film is billed as a dystopian science fiction drama set in a near-future version of London. With social housing eliminated, the city’s working class live in a dangerous environment known as “The Kitchen”.

The first trailer for the new film stars Kane “Kano” Robinson, newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman and Wright in the enigmatic role of “Lord Kitchener”.

The trailer’s release comes a day after Wright announced that he will be stepping down as a Match of the Day pundit at the end of the current season.

The former striker made his debut on the BBC football highlights programme in 1997 while still a player and became a regular pundit in 2002 after retiring from football in 2000.

“Ultimately, it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays,” Wright told the BBC.

Ian Wright, and as Lord Kitchener in ‘The Kitchen' (Getty/YouTube)

Wright has had two spells on Match of the Day, from 2002 to 2008 and then he returned in 2015.

In May, the former England international appeared alongside Shaun Wright-Phillips, becoming the first father-son punditry duo to take their places on the sofas and present the show.

“After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season,” said Wright.

“I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

“Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was a young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told [presenter] Des Lynam, ‘This is my Graceland’. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

“I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing title race.”

Since retiring from football, Wright has made a name for himself in punditry, and has spearheaded a lot of the footage concerning women’s football, and was an early pioneer of the Women’s Super League.

Wright’s previous acting experience includes a role in 2011’s Gun of the Black Sun, as well as cameos as himself in football-themed shows like The First Team and Ted Lasso.

The Kitchen is set to be released on Netflix on 19 January.