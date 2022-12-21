Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

O’Shea Jackson Jr has joined the “nepo baby” discourse, saying that his career “was up to him”.

A debate about the children of celebrities and their privilege erupted after Vulture released an exhaustive guide to the Hollywood “nepo-verse”.

Now, the son of actor and rapper Ice Cube has entered the chat, saddling both sides of the argument.

“My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in Straight Outta Compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC,” Jackson Jr wrote on Twitter. “I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role.”

Jackson Jr made his film debut portraying his father in the 2015 crime drama.

“After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career,” he continued. “I had to get my a** up and make it work.”

Jackson Jr went on to acknowledge “that none of that happens that way without the love of my father. The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity”.

Expressing his gratitude, he further shared: “For me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily.”

He warned others to “not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than”, adding instead to “bust your a**! Do the work”!

“It is not a shadow for you to get out of! It is an empire to which you are growing!” Jackson Jr said.

Jackson Jr, 32, is the eldest of Ice Cube’s four children (Darrell, 29, Shareef, 27, and Karima, 28), whom he shares with his wife Kimberly Woodruff. Their second daughter Deja died in 2020 at the age of 27.

Singer and actor Lily Allen (daughter of actor Keith Allen) recently said those working for legal firms, banks, and politics are the “real nepo babies y’all should be worrying about”.

Actor Zoë Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet) and model and musician Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s eldest daughter) are among those who have also defended themselves over the debate.