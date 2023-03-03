Jump to content

Idris Elba: It’s stupid to criticise me for not calling myself a ‘Black actor’

Star had said society is ‘obsessed with race’

Ellie Harrison
Friday 03 March 2023 09:59
Comments
Luther: The Fallen Sun trailer

Idris Elba has said it is “stupid” for people to criticise him for his decision to stop describing himself as a “Black actor”.

In an interview last month to promote his new Luther movie, the star, 50, had discussed the topic of race.

“As humans, we are obsessed with race,” he had told Esquire. “And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth. Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be.

“I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realised it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over.”

The remarks, which Elba caveated by saying “Of course, I’m a member of the Black community”, provoked much debate on social media.

Elba has now told The Guardian, in a new interview, that this fall-out shows how social media can be a “conflict incubator”, telling the publication: “Me saying I don’t like to call myself a Black actor is my prerogative. That’s me, not you.

“So for you to turn around and say to me that I’m ‘denying my Blackness’. On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It’s just stupid. Whatever.”

Idris Elba in Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun'

(John Wilson/Netflix)

Elba is reprising his role as his adored, grizzled London detective in neo-noir The Fallen Sun, alongside Andy Serkis, who plays a sadistic villain named David Robey.

Read The Independent’s three-star review of the film here.

