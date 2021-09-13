Indiana Jones fans have reacted to unverified reports that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being considered to take over the franchise from Harrison Ford.

Ford has played daring archaeologist-adventurer Dr Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr for four films – 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984’s Temple of Doom, 1989’s The Last Crusade and 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – and is reprising the role in another forthcoming sequel.

Waller-Bridge is also set to appear in Indiana Jones 5, playing one of Jones’s sidekicks.

However, a report by The Mail has claimed that the Fleabag star could take over the lead role from Ford, with her character becoming a female version in the same mould.

The report cited unnamed sources as saying that studio boss Kathleen Kennedy was looking to make “big, bold” changes, adding: “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe.”

A spokesperson for Kennedy declined to comment on the rumour.

However, regardless of the truth of the claim, fans of the franchise made their thoughts about the casting known on social media.

“I think she would be awesome,” wrote one commenter.

“This made me squeal.. literally squeal,” wrote another Twitter user.

Others were more critical about the prospect, with one person simply writing: “NO NO NO NO NO.”

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a very talented actress, so why is Kathleen Kennedy trying to get her to replace an iconic male character?” wrote someone else. “Let her play her own original person instead of rebooting everything. Indiana Jones is Harrison Ford’s gig.”

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be released in July 2022.