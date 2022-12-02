Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The trailer has been released for the new Indiana Jones movie – and Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans are rejoicing at the first look at her starring role.

Harrison Ford is reprising his role in the film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, as the whip-cracking archaeologist, more than 40 years after first playing the character.

He appears decades younger in some scenes, thanks to de-aging technology.

Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge portrays his goddaughter Helena, while Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas are the other big names involved.

The trailer teases glimpses of chase sequences, Nazi baddies, giant rolling boulders, and plenty of galloping horses.

But Waller-Bridge fans have been most excited about her appearance in the trailer – the actor is seen holding onto a speeding vehicle for dear life at one point, and sprinting towards an unknown emergency at another.

“Haven’t heard enough people talk about this, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge is such a ridiculously inspired choice for an Indiana Jones movie,” one fan tweeted.

Another shared the trailer, writing: “This makes my heart so happy and my childhood feel so near AND Phoebe Waller-Bridge is freaking amazing so we’re in for an extra treat.”

“Call me crazy but I would die for Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” added another.

A fourth wrote: “EVERYONE SHUT THE F*** UP PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE IS BACK.”

While a fifth tweeted: “OK, new Indiana Jones teaser. You had me at Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

One fan imagined what the dialogue might be like between Indiana Jones and his goddaughter in the film, given Waller-Bridge’s reputation for wry asides in Fleabag, posting: “Indy: It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (to camera): It’s the years.”

The Dial of Destiny is due to be released on 30 June 2023, and is directed by James Mangold, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.