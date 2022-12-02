Jump to content

‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David

West’s alarming tweet came as he praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Ellie Harrison
Friday 02 December 2022 07:39
‘I like Hitler’: Kanye West praises Nazi during Alex Jones interview

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.

Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.

On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.

“That is fine,” Musk replied on the image of himself topless. “This is not,” he wrote on the since-deleted swastika tweet.

West then shared screenshots of text messages, that he had apparently received from Musk, on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk had told him.

“Who made you the judge,” West wrote back, posting a screenshot of his Twitter account showing he had been banned from tweeting for 12 hours.

Confirming West’s suspension to a Twitter user who asked him to “fix Kanye”, Musk wrote: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

West’s Twitter suspension came on the same day that he claimed “I like Hitler” as he and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes were interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

West, who has lost deals with Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show.

Despite efforts by Jones to say he did not believe the rapper was a Nazi, West interrupted him to insist he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of around 6 million Jews.

West’s remarks were fiercely condemned on social media.

Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said: “Given his praise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation.

“Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough.”

