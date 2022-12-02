Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.

Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.

On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.

“That is fine,” Musk replied on the image of himself topless. “This is not,” he wrote on the since-deleted swastika tweet.

West then shared screenshots of text messages, that he had apparently received from Musk, on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk had told him.

“Who made you the judge,” West wrote back, posting a screenshot of his Twitter account showing he had been banned from tweeting for 12 hours.

Confirming West’s suspension to a Twitter user who asked him to “fix Kanye”, Musk wrote: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

West’s Twitter suspension came on the same day that he claimed “I like Hitler” as he and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes were interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

West, who has lost deals with Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show.

Despite efforts by Jones to say he did not believe the rapper was a Nazi, West interrupted him to insist he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of around 6 million Jews.

West’s remarks were fiercely condemned on social media.

Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said: “Given his praise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation.

“Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough.”