Kanye West news - live: Rapper condemned for praising Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’ Infowars show
Follow live updates on Kanye West’s shocking Infowars interview
Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump
Disgraced rapper Kanye West admitted “I like Hitler” during a shocking appearance with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.
West, who has already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show on Thursday morning.
Despite efforts by Jones to say he did not believe West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut him off and insisted he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of around 6 million Jews.
“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Jones told West, who was bizarrely wearing a black hood over his face in the studio.
But West was not prepared to accept the attempt by Jones to denounce Nazism.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” replied West.
American writer Touré brands Kanye West ‘disgusting’ over comments
“This isn’t about mental illness. Stop defending Kanye or having sympathy for him because he’s bipolar or something. HIs virulent and repeated antisemitism isn’t tied to that. This is who he is. And it’s disgusting,” the cultural critic tweeted.
