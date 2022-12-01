Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669920766

Kanye West news - live: Rapper condemned for praising Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’ Infowars show

Follow live updates on Kanye West’s shocking Infowars interview

Graeme Massie
Thursday 01 December 2022 18:52
Comments

Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Disgraced rapper Kanye West admitted “I like Hitler” during a shocking appearance with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

West, who has already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show on Thursday morning.

Despite efforts by Jones to say he did not believe West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut him off and insisted he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of around 6 million Jews.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Jones told West, who was bizarrely wearing a black hood over his face in the studio.

But West was not prepared to accept the attempt by Jones to denounce Nazism.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” replied West.

Recommended

1669920014

American writer Touré brands Kanye West ‘disgusting’ over comments

“This isn’t about mental illness. Stop defending Kanye or having sympathy for him because he’s bipolar or something. HIs virulent and repeated antisemitism isn’t tied to that. This is who he is. And it’s disgusting,” the cultural critic tweeted.

Graeme Massie1 December 2022 18:40
1669919714

Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ on Infowars

Rapper responded to host Alex Jones saying he did not like Adolf Hitler or Nazis during Thursday’s interview.

Graeme Massie1 December 2022 18:35
1669919263

‘I like Hitler’: Kanye West praises Nazi during Alex Jones interview

Kanye West admitted “I like Hitler” as the disgraced rapper and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes were interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

Kanye West admits he ‘likes’ Hitler during shocking Alex Jones interview

Disgraced rapper criticised Jewish people as he insisted ‘We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time’

Graeme Massie1 December 2022 18:27

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in