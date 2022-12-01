Kanye West is not buying social media platform Parler after all

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite an October statement hailing a world-changing deal to purchase the right-wing social media app, Parler will not be selling the platform to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The company announced that they reached a mutual termination agreement on 1 December, hours after the rapper and virulent antisemite praised Adolf Hitler and his love for Nazis on an InfoWars broadcast with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

They announced that the decision was made in mid-November.

“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” according to the statement. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

In October, George Farmer, the chief executive of the app’s parent company Parlement Technologies, said that the now-dissolved deal “will change the world” and “change the way the world thinks about free speech” in his statement celebrating Ye’s purchase for an undisclosed sum.

“Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals,” according to Mr Farmer’s statement.

On Thursday, Ye – flanked by white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes – said “I like Hitler,” claimed that Nazis “did good things too” and insisted that people should “stop dissing the Nazis all the time” during a disturbing antisemitic screed.

The interview came roughly two weeks after Ye, who intends to run for president in 2024, dined with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort accompanied by Mr Fuentes, who has joined Ye’s campaign.

Mr Farmer also is the husband of far-right personality Candace Owens, who has placed herself within the rapper’s orbit; they have both praised one another, and the pair wore matching “white lives matter” T-shirts in October.

Parler attracted more users and attention in 2020 as high-profile right-wing personalities migrated to the platform after their suspension from other larger platforms for user policy violations, including hate speech, medical and election disinformation and other objectionable content.

The app was largely inaccessible in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol afer its users openly discussed their plans to violently disrupt the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021. Apple removed it from its App Store for its inclusion of “threats of violence and illegal activity” on the platofrm. Google Play also removed the app over concerns that its users incited violence.

Apple told the company that it “received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities” in Washington DC.

“The app also appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities,” according to its message to the company in January 2021.

Parler relaunched one month after the attack but it was not available on the App Store until May 2021. Google Play did not allow users to download the app unti September of this year.