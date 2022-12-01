Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Twitter account for the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet that said “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” after rapper Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler.

The Judiciary Republicans tweeted the first names of Mr West, Tesla executive Elon Musk and former president Donald Trump on 6 October of this year. But that was before Mr West began tweeting antisemitic remarks, including saying he wanted to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

But Matt Gertz of Media Matters tweeted on Thursday that the tweet was taken down amid Mr West, who now goes by the name Ye, appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show and praising the late Nazi leader.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Mr Jones said. In response, Mr West praised Mr Hitler. Throughout the interview, Mr West wore a face-covering.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” he said. “I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

The deletion comes only a month before Republicans are set to lead the House of Representatives. The Independent reached out to incoming Chairman Jim Jordan’s office for comment.

Mr West came under increasing criticism when last week, he visited Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida with noted white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes.