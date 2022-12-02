Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika
Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump
Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.
West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.
The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.
Behind the scenes, the two men appeared to get into a spat over the incident, with West sharing screenshots of messages he had apparently received from Musk through Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.
“Who made you the judge,” West fired at the tech billionaire.
But, Musk had the last word, making a final dig against West in a follow-up tweet. “FAFO,” he simply wrote, meaning: “F*** Around and Find Out.”
The Twitter suspension and Nazi diatribe on Jones’ show comes after West was recently dumped by Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga over a string of antisemitic comments.
In other news, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.
The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.
West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.
Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.
Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Trump silent after dinner guest Kanye West says 'I like Hitler' on Alex Jones' show
ICYMI: Just over a week after he hosted disgraced rapper turned antisemite Kanye West and a pair of racist, internet trolls for dinner at his Palm Beach, Florida country club, former president Donald Trump remained largely silent in the hours after the rapper told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he is a fan of the late genocidal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
Mr West made the shocking disclosure during an appearance on Jones’ Infowars program alongside Nick Fuentes, the avowed white nationalist who was one of a trio of guests who accompanied him to dinner with Mr Trump last week.
After the conspiracy theorist said the onetime Grammy winner was “not a Nazi” and did not deserve to be “demonized,” Mr West interjected. He told Mr Jones that he sees “good things about Hitler,” the dictator who kicked off the Second World War by invading Poland and masterminded the murder of 10,000,000 people — including 6,000,000 Jews from Germany and across Europe — in the mass genocide now known as the Holocaust.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington.
Trump silent after dinner guest Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ on Alex Jones’ show
The twice-impeached former president isn’t commenting on his dinner guest’s remarks
Musk’s message to Kanye: “FAFO"
Elon Musk had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.
West shared the offensive image on Twitter – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show.
He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.
The rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence.
Behind the scenes, the two men appeared to get into a spat over the incident, with West sharing screenshots of messages he had apparently received from Musk through Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.
“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk said.
“Who made you the judge,” West fired back, before sharing a screenshot that his account was suspended.
Musk then told his Twitter followers that he had “tried my best” with the antisemitic rapper but that his account had to go because he “violated our rule against incitement to violence”.
He then made light of the “unflattering” topless photo of himself, claiming that he found it “helpful motivation to lose weight”.
Then, in a final follow-up tweet, he made a final dig against West, simply writing: “FAFO”
The term means: “F*** Around and Find Out.”
Elon Musk makes light of Kanye West's 'unflattering' photo of him
Elon Musk has made light of Kanye West posting an “unflattering” photo of him, claiming that he found it “helpful motivation to lose weight”.
The new Twitter boss suspended the antisemitic rapper from the social media platform after he posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.
After posting the offensive image, West, also known as Ye, then also shared a photo of Musk topless on a yacht.
West’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence.
After lamenting that he “tried my best” with West, Musk added in a follow-up tweet that the suspension was not related to the half-naked photo of him.
“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari,” he tweeted, before jokingly adding: “Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”
Kanye deletes Fuentes tweets after controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
ICYMI: Antisemitic rapper Kanye West has apparently scrubbed his Twitter account of any mention of his latest cohort, which includes white supremacist vlogger Nick Fuentes and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
West has been the centre of controversy for more than a month after he began publicly spouting antisemitic messages and hanging around with far-right media figures. Last month, West attended a dinner with Donald Trump where he told the former president that he intended to run for the Oval Office in 2024.
The rapper also brought Mr Fuentes along with him. In past videos, Fuentes has called on Mr Trump — should he win in 2024 —to halt elections and rule the US as a dictator.
In a now-deleted video he posted after the meeting, West claimed Mr Trump was impressed with Mr Fuentes, who has previously denied the Holocaust occurred.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Kanye deletes Fuentes tweets after controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
West said he would allow Mr Fuentes and Alex Jones to tweet from his account
Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.
Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.
On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.
He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.
“That is fine,” Musk replied on the image of himself topless. “This is not,” he wrote on the since-deleted swastika tweet.
Ellie Harrison has more details here.
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter after swastika post
West’s alarming tweet came as he praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Republican Jewish group condemns latest 'vile' Kanye West antisemitism
ICYMI: Kanye West may be moving increasingly to the right, but his recent virulently antisemitic remarls are winning him few friends with Jewish Republicans.
“We vehemently condemn those comments and calll on all political leaders to reject these messengers of hate and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” The Republican Jewish Coalition said on Thursday in a statement, following the rapper’s interview with Alex Jones, where he praised Hitler.
“Given his parise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation,” the RJC continued. “Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough.”
Kanye West rails against January 6 'political prisoners'
ICYMI: Kanye West appears to be throwing his support behind the right-wing demonstrators who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In a Thursday tweet, Mr West railed against what he called the “civil rights and due process violations” against the “J6 political prisoners.”
“Why were the only people killed unarmed protestors that day?” he added.
The tweet echos far-right talking points around January 6, which have sought to cast the insurrection as an innocent demonstration, rather than an armed attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results, where protestors carried zip ties, chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” and injured countless police officers.
Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty
‘We know that mental health can fail, just like physical health’, wife of fallen officer writes
Trump defended rioters chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’, witness tells Jan 6 committee
Ms Hutchinson claimed Mr Trump physically attacked his Secret Service agent when he would not let him go to the Capitol on Jan 6
Right-wingers appear to take over Kanye West's Twitter account
ICYMI: It appears, as Ye has suggested, that right-wing figures like Nick Fuentes are now using his Twitter account to reach its more than 32 million followers.
“Christ is King — America First, GROYPER! - NJF” read one tweet, a seeming reference to Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, and his reactionary “groyper” followers.
Here’s our full story on the rapper’s escalating right-wing behaviour.
Kanye West slams Elon Musk and says Alex Jones will run Twitter account in rant
Infowars host was banned from Twitter in 2018 for ‘abusive’ behaviour
Josh Gad leads condemnation of Kanye West after rapper says he 'likes Hitler'
ICYMI: Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’s far-right conspiracy theorist network Infowars.
West has been embroiled in controversy over antisemitic comments he’s made in recent months, leading brands like Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga to cut ties with the rapper.
Appearing on Jones’s show on Thursday (1 December), the host attempted to defend the musician, saying: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised.”
Instead of agreeing, West pushed back, saying: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.”
Tom Murray has the full story.
Josh Gad leads condemnation of Kanye West after rapper says he ‘likes Hitler’
‘We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,’ rapper said
