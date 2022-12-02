✕ Close Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.

West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.

The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.

Behind the scenes, the two men appeared to get into a spat over the incident, with West sharing screenshots of messages he had apparently received from Musk through Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.

“Who made you the judge,” West fired at the tech billionaire.

But, Musk had the last word, making a final dig against West in a follow-up tweet. “FAFO,” he simply wrote, meaning: “F*** Around and Find Out.”

The Twitter suspension and Nazi diatribe on Jones’ show comes after West was recently dumped by Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga over a string of antisemitic comments.