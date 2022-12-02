Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.

The tech billionaire, who had welcomed the disgraced star back to the platform only weeks earlier, posted the not-so-subtle tweet “FAFO” late on Thursday night.

The acronym stands for “F*** Around and Find Out” – sending a clear message to West that he had gone too far and was no longer welcome on Twitter.

West posted the Nazi symbol on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show.

He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.”

Musk responded to the image of himself saying “that is fine” but replied “this is not” to West’s swastika tweet.

The disgraced rapper was then suspended from the platform for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” he tweeted, adding in a follow-up tweet that it had nothing to do with the photo of him on a yacht.

Instead, he joked that he found the “unflattering” topless photo of himself “helpful motivation to lose weight”.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari,” he tweeted.

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Behind the scenes, the two men appeared to get into a spat over the incident, with West sharing screenshots of messages he had apparently received from Musk through Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.

Kanye West on Infowars on Thursday where he said ‘I like Hitler’ (Infowars)

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk apparently told him.

“Who made you the judge,” West fired back, before sharing a screenshot of his account now suspended.

But, Musk had the last word, making a final dig at West in his last tweet for the day.

“FAFO,” he simply wrote.

The Twitter suspension came just hours after West said “I like Hitler” and praised the Nazis for doing “good things” in a disturbing appearance on Jones’ Infowars show alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Wearing a black mask over his face, West said that he sees “good things about Hitler” – who was responsible for the mass murder of around six million Jews in the Holocaust – and claimed that the reason “you can’t say [it] out loud” is because “Jewish people” have told people not to.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he said.

He continued, saying “I like Hitler” even after Jones told him that he was not a fan of the German dictator or the Nazis.

West then went on to say that the Nazis “did good things too” and that “we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time”.

The appearance comes as West – who has a history of bipolar disorder – has recently been spewing antisemitic comments and aligning himself with far-right figures and white nationalists like Mr Fuentes.

As a result, he has been dropped by several brands in recent weeks including Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga.

Last week, West and Mr Fuentes dined with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago leading to several top Republicans also condemning the former president for his association with the controversial figures.