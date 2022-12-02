Jump to content

Liveupdated1669956286

Kanye West news - live: Rapper no longer buying Parler as Hitler comments condemned by Jewish groups

Follow live updates on Kanye West’s shocking Infowars interview

Graeme Massie
Friday 02 December 2022 04:44
Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Disgraced rapper Kanye West admitted “I like Hitler” during a shocking appearance with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

West, who has already been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show on Thursday morning.

Despite efforts by Jones to say he did not believe West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut him off and insisted he was a fan of the man who oversaw the murder of around 6 million Jews.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Jones told West, who was bizarrely wearing a black hood over his face in the studio.

But West was not prepared to accept the attempt by Jones to denounce Nazism.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” replied West.

Josh Gad leads condemnation of Kanye West after rapper says he ‘likes Hitler’

Tom Murray has the full story.

Graeme Massie2 December 2022 04:04
House Judiciary Committee Republicans delete “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet after West’s praise of Hitler

Eric Garcia has the story.

Graeme Massie2 December 2022 03:09
Graeme Massie2 December 2022 02:01
Kanye West slams Elon Musk and gives Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones power to run his Twitter in antisemitic rant

Kanye West slams Elon Musk and says Alex Jones will run Twitter account in rant

Graeme Massie2 December 2022 01:05
‘I like Hitler’: Kanye West praises Nazi during Alex Jones interview

Graeme Massie2 December 2022 00:02
Kanye West is not buying social media platform Parler after all

Kanye West is not buying social media platform Parler after all

Graeme Massie1 December 2022 23:15
Pence says Trump was ‘wrong’ and showed ‘profoundly poor judgement’ by dining with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

Donald Trump was “wrong” and showed “profoundly poor judgement” for meeting last week at Mar-a-Lago with outspoken antisemites like rapper and fashion designer Kanye West and right-wing media figure Nick Fuentes, according to former vice-president Mike Pence.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite, and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” Mr Pence said in an interview on NewsNation on Monday.

“I think he should apologise for it, and I think he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

Mr Trump’s former No 2 defended the ex-president from accusations of antisemitism, pointing out how Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner.

Josh Marcus1 December 2022 22:58
Kanye West no longer buying conservative social media app Parler

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said on Twitter.

Graeme Massie1 December 2022 22:45
Podcaster who interviewed Ye says Hitler praise ‘breaks my heart’

Lex Fridman, a research scientist who sat down with Kanye West recently for a lengthy interview amid the rapper’s continued antisemitism scandals, says Ye has finally gone too far.

“Ye praising Hitler breaks my heart,” Mr Fridman wrote on Twitter on Thursday, after West celebrated the genocidal German leader in a Thursday appearance on Infowars.

Josh Marcus1 December 2022 21:58
House Judiciary Committee Republicans delete “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet after West’s praise of Hitler

The Twitter account for the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet that said “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” after rapper Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler.

The Judiciary Republicans tweeted the first names of Mr West, Tesla executive Elon Musk and former president Donald Trump on 6 October of this year. But that was before Mr West began tweeting antisemitic remarks, including saying he wanted to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

But Matt Gertz of Media Matters tweeted on Thursday that the tweet was taken down amid Mr West, who now goes by the name Ye, appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show and praising the late Nazi leader.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” Mr Jones said. In response, Mr West praised Mr Hitler. Throughout the interview, Mr West wore a face-covering.

Josh Marcus1 December 2022 21:20

