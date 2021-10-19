Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.

The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.

It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.

Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers a time machine.

New set photos, taken by Francesco Pallazoll, show Indy and a new character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge – and seem to corroborate that time travel will play a part in the sequel.

One photo shows extras dressed as Roman soldiers, which appears to date the scene as taking place at a different point in history.

While it’s possible this will be a flashback, it’s being suggested that Ford and Waller-Bridge are a part of the scene.

Fans have been reacting to the news with perplexed comments, having originally believed the theory to be unfounded.

“So…it really does look like Indiana Jones 5 is a time travel movie,” one wrote, with another adding: “I heard this a couple months ago and couldn’t believe it but someone just confirmed and I feel like I need to say this out loud: INDIANA JONES 5 is... a time travel movie?”

The film was set to be released in July 2022, but will now be released 11 months later in July 2023.

Spielberg has said he will remain on board as a “hands on” producer of the film.

Following the sequel’s announcement, many fans were left questioning the necessity of another follow-up considering the lukewarm response to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.