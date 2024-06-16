Inside Out 2 fans ‘heartbroken’ over one key change from Pixar’s original

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Out 2, the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 animation set inside a child’s head, has drawn complaints from viewers over a significant change to the original.

Released on Friday (14 June), the film has enjoyed a lucrative opening weekend at the box office, and is expected to make more than $150m (£118m) in the US over its first three days. The figure would mark the second highest opening for an animated feature film ever, behind Incredibles 2.

Inside Out 2 brings back a number of cast members from the original film, including Amy Poehler, who voices the emotion Joy, Phyllis Smith, who voices Sadness, and Lewis Black, who voices Anger. Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser join the cast as Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment, respectively.

However, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who voiced Fear and Disgust in the original Inside Out, do not feature in the sequel, with the roles instead going to Tony Hale and Liza Lapira.

The recasting is reportedly the result of a salary dispute, with Hader and Kaling said to have turned down an offer of $100,000 each to participate in the film.

While the response to Hale and Lapira’s work has been positive, fans nonetheless shared their disappointment with the change in cast on social media.

“Just found out that Bill Hader will not be playing fear in Inside Out 2 and I am heartbroken,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

The characters of ‘Inside Out 2' ( PIXAR )

Another asked: “Why did they change some of the voice cast for Inside Out 2?!? (Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling in particular) [sad face emoji]”

“I’m super pumped to go see Inside Out 2 tonight. Bummed there’s no Bill Hader though,” someone else commented.

“Watching Inside Out 2 rn i wish bill hader were here,” another viewer wrote, while a fifth remarked: “Watching Inside Out 2 rn and I keep missing bill's voice.”

Emotion sickness: Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Joy (Amy Poehler), Disgust (Liza Lapira), Fear (Tony Hale) and Anger (Lewis Black) in ‘Inside Out 2' ( Pixar )

In a four-star review of the movie for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Inside Out 2 is interested more in expanding than redefining its predecessor, but it’s impressive how well even the film’s more familiar elements still work.

“What was once a lesson in the necessity of negative emotions, such as sadness, has now matured into its second stage: a bittersweet, tearjerking reminder that we’re better, more rounded people when we embrace our flaws and insecurities.”

Inside Out 2 is in cinemas now.