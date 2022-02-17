Ioan Gruffudd files for restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly sought a restraining order against his estranged wife, Alice Evans.

The Fantastic Four star, 48, filed legal documentation on Tuesday (15 February), asking that Evans, 53, be banned from having any contact or coming within 100 yards of him or his current partner, the actor Bianca Wallace.

Gruffudd and Evans separated on 1 January, 2021, having been married since 2007.

According to multiple US media reports, Gruffudd alleges that Evans told repeatedly him between August 2020 and 1 January 2021 that “if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career”.

The actor also claims that Evans threatened verbally on multiple occasions to “do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp”.

Gruffudd also claims that Evans had made “many false and harassing” posts on social media targeting Gruffudd, along with “hundreds of harassing, abusive and threatening communications by text, voice message [and] video message”.

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters,” the filing reads, “threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands … threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison … threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and … threatened to destroy my mother.”

He alleges in the filing that Evans had sent his mother, Margaret Griffiths, “threatening emails”.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd pictured at the premiere of ‘San Andreas’ in 2015 (Getty Images)

In a response to the petition, Evans claimed that she had “no idea what [Gruffudd] is going to accuse me of”.

“I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace [of Gruffudd or Wallace]”, she alleged.

Evans, who is also an actor, alleged that their last contact had been in October 2021. She also dismissed the complaint as “a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings”.

Gruffudd filed for divorce in March last year. They share two children together.

The Independent has contacted both parties for comment.