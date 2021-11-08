Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has compared the social media reaction to the recent deaths at the Astroworld festival to the shooting on the set of Rust.

In an Instagram post which has since been deleted, the actor and model spoke out against the spread of “misinformation” on social media platforms in the wake of tragedies.

On Friday (5 November), an incident in Travis Scott’s Astroworld 2021 festival at Houston’s NRG Park saw a crowd crush towards the front of the stage during Scott’s performance. Eight people died, between the ages of 14 and 28, while more were injured.

Scott and the organisers of the Astroworld event have been sued by at least three concertgoers over injuries they sustained.

Last month, Alec Baldwin was involved in a shooting on the set of Western film Rust, when a prop gun wielded by the actor was fired, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

The investigation into the shooting on Rust is still ongoing.

In the Instagram Stories post – which was captured by theDaily Mail before being deleted – Ireland Baldwin wrote: “Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation.

“First, you were armoury/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad...and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?”

She continued: “I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors.”

Baldwin then told followers to “do a little research” before “spewing cancel culture bulls***”.

Ireland Baldwin pictured in 2020 (Getty Images)

“People lost their children at this who and you’ve got say is that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and be (sic) belongs in prison? Jesus,” she wrote.

Last week, Alec Baldwin restricted access to his Twitter account after sharing posts and articles about the recent tragedy.

It was reported that the 63-year-old actor changed the privacy setting on Tuesday 2 November, shortly after sharing a post from Rust crew member Terese Magpale Davis, in which she denied allegations that the set of Rust had “unsafe, chaotic” conditions.