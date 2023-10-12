Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White transform in The Iron Claw trailer

Actors star in A24’s forthcoming biopic about real professional wrestling family, the Von Erichs

Inga Parkel
Thursday 12 October 2023 20:25
Comments
The Iron Claw official trailer

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White have transformed into wrestling legends for A24’s forthcoming drama, The Iron Claw.

The two actors co-star in the sports biopic about the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who were famous for the iron claw grappling move.

In the movie’s first trailer, released on Wednesday (11 October), audiences are introduced to Efron’s Kevin, the second-oldest Von Erich son.

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mum tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling,” Kevin delivers in a voiceover. “He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him; we all did.”

The Bear’s White, 32, portrays Kevin’s younger brother Kerry, who also competed in the heavyweight division. Holt McCallany features as Kerry and Kevin’s father, three-time world champion Fritz Von Erich.

Recommended

Lily James, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson also star.

Director Sean Durkin’s film will follow the story of the Von Erichs and their impact on the sport of wrestling from the 1960s to today.

As well as the triumphs, it will also explore the tragedies of the family, which included five of Fritz’s six sons dying before the age of 33 – three of whom died by suicide.

Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw’

(A24)

In November 2022, leaked images of Efron, 35, in costume wearing a muscle tee and denim cut-off shorts, his hair grown out and cut into a fringe for the film, left fans stunned.

Several couldn’t help but hilariously compare his appearance to Dreamworks’ animated villain Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Lord Farquaad but make it the 21st century,” one joked.

Efron is well-known for his incredible transformations for screen roles. He previously revealed to Mens Health that he “fell into a pretty bad depression” while bulking for 2017’s Baywatch.

Recommended

White also commented on the physical training he had to undergo for the biopic in a 2022 GQ interview, sharing that he was attempting to put on 40 lbs (18 kg) of muscle.

The Iron Claw releases in cinemas on 22 December.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in