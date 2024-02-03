Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Isabelle Thomas, the British documentary filmmaker and wife of Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas, has died aged 39 after falling from a hotel in Los Angeles.

Thomas, also known as “Izzy”, died by suicide and was discovered “with multiple traumatic injuries” at the Hotel Angeleno, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police sources indicated that she was found dead at the scene when emergency responders first arrived.

In a statement to the LA Times, her family called her “the light of our lives”.

“She was courageous and took all life’s opportunities without fear, showering love and kindness on her friends, family, and children along the way,” their statement said.

“Her projects were as diverse as her passions, reflecting a curiosity about people and our culture that inspired everyone lucky enough to spend time with her. We remember her as a soulmate, beautiful daughter, sister, devoted mother and wife.”

Isabelle Thomas, filmmaker and wife of Oscar-nominated producer Bradley Thomas, has died aged 39 (Getty Images)

Born in the Cotswolds, Thomas was the daughter of Sir Henry Lawrence, 7th Baronet of Lucknow, and his ex-wife Penelope.

She attended Oxford University and once advised former prime minister David Cameron on his Tech City start-up initiative, which he launched in 2010. She also DJ’d and reportedly partied with Amy Winehouse while living in London.

At the time of her death, she had been living in California with her husband and their two children, twins Poppy and Grace. She was also stepmother to Lucy and Charlie, his children from a previous relationship.

Bradley Thomas, an American film producer, is currently in the middle of awards season, as he co-produced Martin Scorsese’s epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Actor and TV presenter Jameela Jamil, a friend of Thomas, was among those to pay tribute following the news of her death.

“I lost a friend very suddenly this week,” she wrote on Instagram. “Don’t wait ’til later. Don’t presume you can just grow old together. Don’t presume the world is fair or makes sense. Don’t take anyone or anything you love for granted for a minute.

“My heart is completely and utterly broken and I don’t think I will ever recover.”

Writing for Deadline,editor Mike Fleming said he had just seen Isabelle and Bradley at a Golden Globes party and was “shaken” by her death.

“I had just seen Izzy and Bradley at an Apple Golden Globes party and I’m shaken to the core by this,” he wrote. “She was a beautiful, kind and vibrant woman who would light up a room.

“Born in Bath and a graduate in Neuroscience from Oxford, Izzy moved to Los Angeles to follow her passion for storytelling and filmmaking. She went on to produce a documentary on the subject of kindness, and another more recently on pickleball. She was a member of The UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.”

She and Bradley Thomas were married in 2018, and appeared together at red carpet events as Bradley’s career progressed thanks to successes with Clint Eastwood’s 2018 film The Mule, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, and the Palme d’Or-winning 2022 satire, Triangle of Sadness.

His earlier production works include Farrelly brothers comedies such as Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, and Shallow Hal.

He and Thomas had been seen together as recently as 13 January, when they were photographed at the 2024 Bafta Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Fleming said that her family had requested privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, they are asking friends and those touched by her to consider contributing to the Mental Health Coalition.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.