Isla Fisher accuses Mark Zuckerberg of profiting from ‘lies that cost lives’

Isla Fisher has criticised Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that he profits from the spread of misinformation on his social media platform.

The actor accused Facebook of playing host to “conspiracy theories” and “lies that cost lives”, claiming that posts allowed on the site contributed to the Capitol Hill riot in January, where five people died.

“It is something that we all need to be as proactive as possible about right now. It was clearly the spread of online conspiracy theories that led to the storming of Capitol Hill,” she told Marie Claire.

“And people like Mark Zuckerberg are making money off lies that cost lives, and these social media companies should be creating jobs that save lives. No account on social media should incite violence, or spread hate or false information.”

The Wedding Crashers star added: “I think these companies can afford to hire moderators to prevent misinformation being spread, and to save lives.”

Facebook recently decided to uphold a ban on Donald Trump from the platform over the Capitol riots, which saw pro-Trump insurrectionists storm the building, but the company said it was “not appropriate” to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension”.

In February, Zuckerberg said that Facebook would be reducing the amount of political content on its platform.

The following month, he told members of Congress that Trump should be held responsible for his statements to his supporters during the rally before the insurrection took place.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who is married to Fisher, had long campaigned for Trump to be banned from Facebook.

When he eventually was, Cohen tweeted: “FINALLY – Facebook suspends Trump indefinitely’! The dam is breaking. Every social media company, every online platform, every advertiser has a choice: Stand with Trump and the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol. Or stand for democracy.”

Fisher can next be seen in the fantasy series Wolf Like Me alongside Josh Gad. She is also voicing Maddie in the children’s film Back to the Outback.