Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Blake Lively appears to have responded to backlash after being called “tone-deaf” for her approach to promoting her new movie, It Ends With Us.

The Age of Adaline star, who is known for her upbeat demeanour and comedic rapport with husband and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, has been accused of striking the completely wrong note in promoting the new movie, which covers themes of domestic violence and abuse.

Social media compilations of the star being interviewed appear to show Lively adopting a light-hearted humorous tone, without explicitly addressing her character Lily Bloom’s experience of abuse.

The film, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s popular book and TikTok sensation, follows Bloom as she becomes involved with an abusive man, Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni.

Criticism has focused on Lively promoting her new haircare line during her movie tour, encouraging cinemagoers to “bring their florals” in an echo of the “wear pink” trend around Barbie last year, and for avoiding explicit mention of domestic violence.

The news comes amid rumours of an ongoing feud between Lively and Baldoni, as the director is reported to have hired Johnny Depp’s crisis manager, and PR veteran Melissa Nathan, according to Deadline.

Hundreds of social media critics have flooded Lively’s comments, suggesting that she has misread the room. Commercial tie-ins promoting the film have also raised eyebrows, including the actor’s themed cocktails. One is called the “Ryle You Wait”, and is named after a character in the film who throws Bloom down the stairs.

Following the criticism, Lively shared a message to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (13 August) writing: “One in 4 women aged 18 and older in the US alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

( Getty Images )

“Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

She shared a link to the National Domestic Violence Helpline as a resource alongside the post.

Some believe that the Gossip Girl alum is being given an unnecessarily hard time, arguing that she simply chooses to see her character differently to her male co-star Baldoni, whose promotional appearances around the film have been markedly different.

( Instagram/BlakeLively )

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Baldoni was congratulated by an interviewer who told him: “This is your night, Mister!” The actor was somber as he responded: “No, this isn’t my night. This is a night for all the women who we made this movie for.”

He continued: “What comes to mind isn’t so much about the work that went into it, but the why behind it. If a Lily Bloom in real life can sit in this theatre and maybe make a different choice for herself than was made for her, maybe she sees herself on that screen and chooses something different for herself, that’s why I made the movie”.

The internet isn’t happy with how Blake Lively has been conducting herself in “It Ends With Us” PR, comparing her interviews to Justin Baldoni’s.



After seeing interviews side-by-side, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/CsCoQ3MI1b — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) August 13, 2024

In another interview on CBS Mornings, Baldoni said: “The question that’s always asked is, ‘Why did she stay?’ And that’s the wrong question, we need to be asking ourselves, ‘Why do men harm?’”

However, others were eager to point out that rumours about a rift between Baldoni and Lively still abound, with many of the cast members, including Lively, not following the director on social media.

“Yet social media will have you believe Blake Lively is the real villain,” said one critic.

Buy buy baby: Blake Lively in the tonally confusing melodrama ‘It Ends with Us' ( Jojo Whilden )

“I think that they both see her in a different light,” wrote another. “Blake Lively sees her as a woman that has been through hard times while Justin Baldoni sees her as a victim of domestic abuse.”

In one interview, Lively told TNM: “I think she’s so much more than just a victim of domestic abuse. That’s something that happened to her, but nothing any one person did to her can define her.”

A major ick. Finally seeing who Blake Lively is an individual and it’s ugly. She might as well have said not to go up to her or talk to her. Brandon looks so uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/xmGP2SrMVk — sally (@pinkchampagna) August 13, 2024

She continued, “She’s a woman of multitudes, she’s an entrepreneur, a shop owner, an artist, a mother, a daughter, a friend, a sister, a lover.

“She’s all of these things. And so to get to play a woman who gets to experience so many things and all the colours of the human emotion was such a gift.”

But viewers called Lively “shallow” for hosting a panel alongside co-stars Jenny Slate and Isabelle Ferrer, and author Hoover, and for enjoying a light-hearted funny conversation on dream jobs and zodiac signs, without mentioning domestic violence.

Baldoni and Blake in ‘It Ends With Us’ ( © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.** )

“Sure, she can see Lily differently,” wrote one person. “A woman’s perspective is going to be different here… but nothing (and I do mean NOTHING) justifies or excuses Blake using this movie to push her haircare line. It’s giving tone deaf, opportunistic, and out of touch.”

In another panel for the show, an interviewer asked Lively how she feels about people “who relate to the topics of this movie on a deeply personal level” approaching her if they see her in public. The star was very enthusiastic as she joked: “Like asking for my address or my phone number?” She then went on to explain that she needs more details on account of being a “Virgo”. Her co-star Brandon Skenlar appeared to look visibly uncomfortable in the exchange.

This is how Blake Lively is promoting her movie about escaping an abusive relationship and breaking the cycle of the abuse…



Unhinged and tone deaf.



This isn’t Barbie! pic.twitter.com/ZM7HlGyrpE — Gabriel Divina (@GabrielDivina2) August 13, 2024

“This is how Blake Lively is promoting her movie about escaping an abusive relationship and breaking the cycle of the abuse. Unhinged and tone deaf. This isn’t Barbie!” chastised another, alongside a clip of the star saying: “Grab your friends, wear your florals.”

It Ends With Us is out in cinemas now.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org