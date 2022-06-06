Jack Black has joked that he needed “a blast of oxygen” after somersaulting across the stage at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The School of Rock star was honoured with the Comedic Genius Award at Sunday (5 June) night’s ceremony, which was hosted at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Appearing on stage to collect his prize, Black was dressed in a furry panda hood as a nod to his Kung Fu Panda animated character.

With flames blasting behind him, Black did a forward roll, before getting up and dancing over to his award. He high fived members of the audience while walking down the catwalk and then did another somersault at the front.

As he finally accepted the award, the 52-year-old said through heavy breaths: “Oh my god, I need a little blast of oxygen.”

He continued: “Comedic genius? Come on, are you kidding? For what...? I don’t deserve this, but I will take it.”

He then listed off many of his most famous roles, as well as his “sweet dance moves on TikTok” as possible reasons for the award. Black ended his speech thanking his wife and sons.

Elsewhere in the night’s awards show, Jennifer Lopez grew emotional and teared up as she accepted the Generation Award.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart,” she said.

“The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”