Jack Black says he will ‘call Elon Musk’s bluff’ over Twitter blue tick removal

Jack Black has said he will “call Elon Musk’s bluff” over his Twitter blue tick verifcation.

Musk, who owns the social media platform, announced the company was going to remove blue ticks from the accounts of legacy verified users from 1 April, meaning only accounts that paid the company $8 or $11 per month would have the badge.

However, users noticed that, instead of losing their verification status, Twitter has seemingly instead removed information differentiating between legacy verified accounts and Twitter Blue subscribers.

It remains to be seen if Musk’s promises blue tick removal will proceed – although New York Times lost its verification on Sunday (2 April).

School of Rock actor Black has weighed in on the matter, telling Variety: “I don’t know if I’m going to pay for it.”

He said at the premiere of animated film The Super Mario Bros Movie: “I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it.”

Black then revealed he plans to “see what happens if I don’t pay for it”, adding: “I’m gonna call his bluff, see if he really takes my check away.”

The actor’s co-star, Chris Pratt, said his main concern is his fanbase.

“I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I’ll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I’m doing movies and stuff.”

Jack Black and Seth Rogen at ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ premiere (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen said he won’t be subscribing as he “almost never” uses Twitter.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas on 7 April.