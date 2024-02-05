Jacob Elordi involved in police investigation following alleged assault

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jacob Elordi is involved in an assault investigation following an alleged confrontation with a radio producer.

The 26-year-old Australian actor is one of the most popular screen stars of the moment, following appearances in recent films Saltburn and Priscilla.

According to radio producer Joshua Fox, the Euphoria star pushed him against a wall while holding him by the throat after Fox made reference to a scene involving Elordi’s character in Saltburn.

Fox, who works on the Sydney-based The Kyle & Jackie O Show, explained his version of events on air, noting that he’d approached Elordi outside of a hotel to jokingly ask for some of his bathwater as a gift for programme host Jackie O.

In the Emerald Fennell-directed erotic thriller, Elordi’s character Felix masturbates while taking a bath. Later, his friend Oliver (Barry Keoghan) licks the remnants of Felix’s bathwater from the plug.

As reported by Australian publications such as The Sydney Morning Herald and the Daily Telegraph, the staged prank was not received well.

The New South Wales Police said they are investigating the matter in a statement provided to American entertainment outlet, Variety.

Jacob Elordi (Getty Images for GQ)

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” a statement from NSW Police reads.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Discussing the incident on air on Monday (5 February), Fox explained that he stopped recording the interaction at Elordi’s request, before claiming that he felt “quite intimidated” in the scenario.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Fox told show hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O: “I’m thinking if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened.” As Elordi’s friends surrounded him, he added, he became afraid that “someone’s gonna jump me”.

Jacob Elordi in ‘Saltburn’ (Prime Video)

“And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat,” Fox claimed.

The newspaper report adds that soon after the alleged confrontation, Fox reportedly went to Waverley police station and made a report, but refused to give a formal statement. It is believed he has declined further requests by police to make a statement.

Fox has since stated that he’d be making no further comment beyond the on-air discussion on Monday. The Independent has reached out to a representative of Jacob Elordi for comment.