Jake Gyllenhaal has clarified that he does shower following his previous comments claiming that he finds bathing to be “less necessary, at times”.

The Marvel star offered his opinion on bathing and cleanliness last month. His remarks were prompted by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who sparked an online debate earlier this summer after revealing they only wash their children when they can “see the dirt”.

Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”

The actor, however, has since clarified his opinion during a Q&A at the screening of his forthcoming Netflix film The Guilty on Saturday (18 September).

Asked about his hygiene routine, he joked: “By the way, I [filmed] an independent film, of course I don’t shower. What are you writing about? Of course, we don’t have money for the showers.

“I think, by the way, anyone who’s used a trailer, has the shower ever really worked? They don’t work in trailers, the sinks barely do.”

Addressing his previous comments, the 40-year-old said: “I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic and it has followed me around.”

The Donnie Darko star quipped: “Unfortunately I showered before I came here so I’m sorry about that.”

Jake Gyllenhaal pictured in 2019 (Getty Images for The Headstrong )

Gyllenhaal will next star as an alarm dispatcher who receives an emergency call from a kidnapped woman in Netflix’s The Guilty.

The English language film is a remake of the critically acclaimed 2018 Danish crime thriller starring Jakob Cedergren.

The Guilty arrives on the streaming platform on 1 October.