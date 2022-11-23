Jump to content

Jake Gyllenhaal ‘mind-blown’ over revelation Dennis Quaid played his father in The Day After Tomorrow

The two actors reprise their father and son dynamic in Disney’s new animated movie ‘Strange World’

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 23 November 2022 22:36
Comments
Jake Gyllenhaal Strange World Red Carpet

Jake Gyllenhaal has said an interviewer “blew” his “mind” when they informed him that his Stranger World co-star Dennis Quaid portrayed his father in the 2004 movie The Day After Tomorrow.

The two actors reprise their father-son dynamic once again in Disney’s latest animated movie.

During a recent video interview for the adventure film, which has since gone viral, a Yahoo reporter begins by telling Quaid: “You and Jake obviously played father and son in The Day After Tomorrow.

As Quaid nods in acknowledgement, a shocked Gyllenhaal quickly cuts in: “We did? Oh… oh, oh! Whoah! That’s the guy who played my dad.”

“It’s the first time we’ve been in the same room together,” Quaid adds. “That’s me.”

“Wow, that’s cool. You know we’ve been doing a lot of interviews, and you just blew my mind,” Gyllenhaal informs the reporter.

Many online commenters suspect Gyllenhaal was making a joke.

“He’s clearly joking,” one commented on Yahoo’s YouTube video, with another arguing: “He wasn’t joking. He’s done a lot of movies and they never physically had a scene together in the movie I think.”

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid

(Getty Images)

Whether or not Gyllenhaal is trolling fans, it is true that their characters spend the majority of the film separated by a superstorm, with Gyllenhaal’s Sam stranded in New York City, and his father (Quaid) forced to travel by foot from Philadelphia to save him before it’s too late.

In their newest movie, Stranger World, they also didn’t spend much time together, since they were in the recording booths at separate times.

Stranger World is out in cinemas now.

