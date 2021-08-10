Jake Johnson has opened up about what is was like to work alongside Tom Cruise on The Mummy.

The 2017 film was a reboot of The Mummy series and received mixed reviews from critics on its release.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Johnson opened up about his nervousness in taking part in the reboot.

“My first thought was, ‘Not a chance,’” Johnson said of the original offer. “The reason I was hesitant on The Mummy is Tom Cruise is an intimidating figure. And especially because I had to do action sequences with him. I was like, ‘Look, I’ll do action sequences with an actor who likes stunt doubles.’ That’s not him.”

Cruise, who is currently filming the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, famously does the majority of his own stunts.

“We jumped over buildings together that exploded. We were on a three-story building that collapsed and I landed on my back and told him that something went wrong because I got hurt,” Johnson also explained.

“And he said, ‘Injured or hurt?’ I said, ‘What’s the difference?’ And he goes, ‘Can you go again or is something broken?’ And I was like, ‘No, I mean, I can go again.’ Then he goes, ‘So you’re hurt. Of course you’re hurt. You fell off a three-story building.’”

“And I thought, he’s not faking it,” Johnson went on. “When you see him on a horse and he gets thrown off and he tucks and rolls, his back is bruised. When he’s holding onto a side of the plane and it takes off and that wind is hitting his face and it looks like it’s ripping his skin open because it’s ripping his skin open.”

He continued: “He’s an intense guy. He is there to entertain an audience and he’s willing to really put himself in harm’s way to do it. And if you’re not all about that, you’re going to get knocked off the bronco.”

Johnson is currently appearing in Ride the Eagle, which he also co-wrote.