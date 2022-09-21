Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

James Bond producers say they’re looking for a 007 who will commit for ‘10-12’ years

‘It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it],’ producer said

Tom Murray
Wednesday 21 September 2022 23:50
Comments
Tom Hardy talks about playing James Bond

The search for the next James Bond is officially on.

So say famous Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

It’s still “early days,” the pair told Variety in a recent interview about the goliath casting.

Daniel Craig played the world’s most famous spy for 15 years and the producers understand that it’s a weighty commitment for any actor.

Idris Elba, a longtime candidate to become the first Black 007, recently stated that the job isn’t “a goal for my career”.

Recommended

“He’s great,” Wilson said. “We love Idris,” Broccoli added.

Idris Elba

(Getty Images for BET)

“The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off,” she noted. “And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].” Wilson added: “And he was in his early 30s at the time!”

Speaking about the commitment required to shoulder the weight of the franchise across many years, Broccoli said: “A lot of people think, ‘Oh yeah, it’d be fun to do one. Well. That ain’t gonna work.”

She quoted former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan, who once said: “More people have walked on the moon than have played James Bond.”

Tom Hardy

(Getty Images)

According to Ladbrokes, British Superman star Henry Cavill is the bookies’ favourite to don the tuxedo at 2/1.

Ex-Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page is next at 7/2 followed by Idris Elba at 4/1 (despite his denials) and Tom Hardy at 5/1.

Page has the backing of famed Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who recently directed the actor in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

Recommended

The brothers recently told Radio Times: “He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body.

For a breakdown of the most likely candidates to be the next Bond, click here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in