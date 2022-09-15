Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Mendes has said he thinks it would be “wonderful” to see a woman direct the next James Bond film.

Mendes – the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre – opened up about his thoughts on the franchise’s future in a new interview.

While others have been debating on whether or not a female actor should play the next 007 following Daniel Craig’s exit, Mendes said it was time for a woman to step behind the camera.

“I don’t envy Barbara having to follow Daniel’s [Craig] five movies,” Mendes told Deadline. “He reinvigorated the franchise, but the franchise is so huge that it’s very difficult for a younger actor to step into that.”

He clarified: “Let me rephrase that. I think that the actor playing Bond is going to evolve, the director has to evolve. I think it would be wonderful to see a woman directing Bond. I think it would be wonderful.”

Craig’s final outing as the spy arrived last year in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die.

The actor, who had played the character since 2006, previously weighed in on the casting debate, stating: “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Producer Barbara Broccoli echoed the same sentiment. She said: “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles.

“I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

