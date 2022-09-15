Great British Bake Off contestant says Noel Fielding’s inappropriate jokes are cut from final show
Channel 4 show has returned for its latest series this week
Not all of Noel Fielding’s hilarious commentary makes it to the final edit of Great British Bake Off .
The Mighty Boosh star returned to the hit baking show on Tuesday (13 September) alongside fellow presenter Matt Lucas for the first episode of the latest series.
According to former contestant Dan Chambers, who was the first to be eliminated in the 2019 series, Fielding typically cracked a lot of jokes while filming.
However, Chambers said that much of Fielding’s commentary did not make it into the final cut because “it might not have been quite appropriate”.
“A lot of the things that he would say didn’t make it in because he would just say anything he wanted to and it might not have been quite appropriate,” he told Metro.
He added that Fielding and former presenter Sandi Tokvig, whom Lucas has since replaced, could prove distracting.
“You’re thinking, ‘I haven’t really got time to speak to you’ and you’ve got to be like, ‘I’ve got to crack on this,’” he continued.
Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies