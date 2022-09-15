Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Not all of Noel Fielding’s hilarious commentary makes it to the final edit of Great British Bake Off .

The Mighty Boosh star returned to the hit baking show on Tuesday (13 September) alongside fellow presenter Matt Lucas for the first episode of the latest series.

According to former contestant Dan Chambers, who was the first to be eliminated in the 2019 series, Fielding typically cracked a lot of jokes while filming.

However, Chambers said that much of Fielding’s commentary did not make it into the final cut because “it might not have been quite appropriate”.

“A lot of the things that he would say didn’t make it in because he would just say anything he wanted to and it might not have been quite appropriate,” he told Metro.

He added that Fielding and former presenter Sandi Tokvig, whom Lucas has since replaced, could prove distracting.

“You’re thinking, ‘I haven’t really got time to speak to you’ and you’ve got to be like, ‘I’ve got to crack on this,’” he continued.

Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.