Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has thrown his name into the running as a potential actor to play the next James Bond.

All eyes have been on who will be stepping into Daniel Craig’s 007 shoes after he officially stepped back from the role after 2021’s No Time To Die, his fifth film in the British spy franchise.

Industry rumours have suggested that names such as Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Luther star Idris Elba could all be considered for the coveted role.

It was recently speculated that Taylor-Johnson was the favourite, with the filmmakers giving him a “formal offer” after lead producer Barbara Broccoli had been left impressed by his screen test.

Laviscount, 31, who is best known for playing the charming and quick-witted British love interest of Lily Collins’s Emily Cooper in Netflix’s romcom series Emily in Paris, has now added his name to the running, saying he would love to pivot to more action movies.

“I think, at some point, to play James Bond would be the ultimate,” he told Us Weekly. “I’d love to dive into more action roles.”

“We shot a movie last year that was one fight sequence after another, with explosions going off left and right. I absolutely loved it.”

Former Bond stars including James Pryce, Pierce Brosnan, and George Lazenby have all offered their support for Taylor-Johnson, saying they believe he could be the right candidate.

The race for the next 007 continues: Lucien Laviscount has thrown his name into the running ( Getty Images )

However, the actor awkwardly swerved questions about the rumours at a premiere for The Fall Guy in April when he was asked whether he was “sick of being asked about Bond” by the Associated Press.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

After a tense pause, he replied with a strained laugh: “You sick of asking the question?”

“I want to know, so no,” quipped the reporter in return.

Taylor-Johnson retorted: “Alright, have a good one.”

Meanwhile, Laviscount might have some time on his hands since Emily in Paris season four has wrapped filming and will be released on Netflix on 15th August.

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Images from Netflix )

The actor recently starred as the main love interest in the music video for Shakira and Cardi B’s music song “Puntería,” which sparked rumours that he and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer were dating.

“It all happened pretty quick,” he told the publication about being asked to star in the music video.

“I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video. I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

Laviscount in Shakira’s music video for ‘Puntería’ ( Sony Music Entertainment )

“Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet,” he continued. “Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring.

“She’s one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I’ve ever met.”