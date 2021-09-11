The total running time for the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die has been revealed... and it’s the longest 007 instalment ever.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig in his final appearance as Bond, with Rami Malek appearing as the villain.

Some fans have bemoaned the hefty runtime, with many speculating that the film, which clocks in at 163 minutes, could be unnecessarily long.

“Why is the new James Bond movie 2 hours 43 minutes long,” wrote one Twitter user. “Does that include a cocktail break. did they add another minute for every week of delays.”

“I don’t know whether to be excited or dreadful about No Time To Die being almost 3 hours long,” wrote someone else.

“It’s horses for courses,” said another Twitter user. “I don’t mind Tarkovsky being over two and a half hours long, I don’t mind slow cinema. But I want different things from a James Bond film.”

“I’m not against long movies in general, but does a James Bond movie really need to be almost 3 hours?” asked a fourth person. “Films like [On Her Majesty’s Secret Service] and Casino Royale certainly earn their long runtimes, but we’re 20 minutes past even those films here.”

Others, however, argued that a long running time is not necessarily an indicator of over-indulgence.

“Runtimes are runtimes,” wrote one fan. “If the movie uses its time well, who cares. Seven Samurai is [nearly] 4 hours long, and one of the finest movies ever made.”

“You know what? Make No Time to Die four hours long. I don’t care. It’s Bond. I’ll be there,” wrote another.

No Time to Die is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 30 September.