James Bond reality show seeking ‘dynamic duo’ contestants for second series

Producers on the forthcoming Prime Video series 007’s Road to a Million are seeking adventurous pairs for the much-anticipated show’s second season.

The first series of the James Bond-themed reality show is set to air later this year, with Succession’s Brian Cox appearing as “The Controller”.

The premise will see contestants competing in challenges set in iconic Bond locations such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice, and Jamaica to win up to £1m.

“We’re now searching for more dynamic duos to jet across the globe using their wits and general knowledge to answer questions hidden around the world,” the show’s official application form states.

“You don’t have to be a Bond fan to apply but we are looking for teams of two that are very close in their relationship and who would enjoy an adventure.”

It continues: “Filming is due to take place throughout 2024 and you will be away from home, possibly out of the UK, for short periods.”

Prospective applicants must also submit a short selfie video.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig (PA Media)

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said of his participation in the show earlier this year. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

He added: “I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

According to the character description, “The Controller” is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.

“He has millions of pounds to give away, but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything,” showrunners teased.

James Bond producers are currently in the search for their next 007 after Daniel Craig retired from the franchise with 2021’s No Time to Die.

Among the leading candidates to play the world’s most famous spy are Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Happy Valley’s James Norton – according to the bookmakers, that is.

Casting director Debbie McWilliams recently ruled out younger actors from the role as they “didn’t have the mental capacity” for the iconic part.