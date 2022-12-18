Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.

In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.

Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,” Damon has said of the move.

In a new BBC Radio 1 interview to promote the new sequel The Way of Water, when Cameron was asked if he’s talked to Damon lately, he burst into laughter and said: “He’s beating himself up over this. And I really think you know, ‘Matt, you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it.’

“But he had to do another Bourne film which was on his runway and there was nothing we could do about that. So he had to regretfully decline.”

Cameron was then asked whether he would consider Damon for a role in a future Avatar sequel, to which he replied: “Must do it. We have to do it so the world is in equilibrium again. But he doesn’t get 10 per cent, f*** that.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is out in cinemas now – find The Independent’s review of the film here.