Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 20th series.

The pair competed against Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez in the grand final, which aired earlier tonight (17 December) on BBC One.

Yassin is best known from his work on Countryfile as a guest presenter and cameraman, and he can also be seen on the BBC programme Animal Park, and has presented other programmes about Scottish wildlife.

The Strictly winner was selected by means of a public vote, with judges’ scores serving only as guidelines.

In the final, Yassin danced the Salsa to “Ecuador” by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, the Couple’s Choice to “Jerusalema – Remix” by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and his Show Dance was to “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” by Irving Berlin.

Their legendary Couple’s Choice brought the judges and the viewers to tears, and earned the pair their first perfect 40 of the series.

Yassin’s Show Dance didn’t go down so well – Craig Revel Horwood called it “rocky” as there were quite a few mistakes. But the Salsa was also a big hit of the night.

Celebrating the pair’s win, one fan tweeted: “So well deserved! Well done Hamza and Jowita. Everyone has been absolutely amazing... I loved the four finalists but Hamza had that unique sparkle that lights everyone’s hearts!”

Yassin was the last man standing in this competition and viewers fell in love with him for his big smile and those incredible lifts.

On winning the show, Yassin said: “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”