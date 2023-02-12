Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Gunn has shut down rumours that George Clooney will be playing Batman in the DCU.

The recently appointed co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios shared a photo of his dog with his Twitter followers on Saturday (11 February). Fans took the opportunity to question him about the future of DC movies.

While Gunn has routinely been asked about the Superman franchise following the shock exit of Henry Cavill, this time the director was asked about Batman.

“Is it true you’re casting George Clooney as the new DCU Batman?” asked one person, to which Gunn responded bluntly: “Absolutely not.”

There has been speculation that the forthcoming The Flash film may feature a cameo from a former Batman film star. This cameo would be in addition to Michael Keaton who has already confirmed his involvement in the film.

Other actors to have played the caped crusader on the big screen include Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, and Clooney.

The rumour then spiralled into theories that whoever returns as the superhero in The Flash may become the DCU’s full-time Batman.

Robert Pattinson’s version of the character is not part of the new DC Universe. Last year’s The Baman exists as an Elseworlds project, independent of the new DCU.

Elseworlds projects are set in alternate realities that deviate from the established continuity of DC’s regular comics. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is another example of an Elseworlds project.

Gunn was then asked a follow-up question as to whether the new Batman will be played by an actor who has previously portrayed the superhero or a new actor altogether.

“New actor,” replied Gunn.

‘Batman And Robin’ movie stills starring George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell (Getty Images)

Notably, however, he did not address any of the cameo rumours – only denying that Clooney will not be the new Batman in the DCU. He may still appear in the film.

Last year, Gunn used Twitter to shut down claims that he does not like Cavill after the actor – who was due to reprise his role as Superman – announced he would no longer be returning to the role.