Superman: Legacy hopefuls revealed for roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The actors vying to be the next Superman (AKA Clark Kent) and Lois Lane have been revealed in a new report.

The 2025 film Superman: Legacy will be directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker and DC Studios CEO James Gunn.

Gunn has responded to various rumours about the film’s casting in recent months, saying back in March that he hasn’t “had a single talk with a single actor about the role [of Superman].”

In a new report in Deadline published on Thursday (8 June), insiders claim that the first in-person screen tests for the two main roles are scheduled to take place in the next coming days.

DC co-heads Peter Safran and Gunn will reportedly meet with Nicholas Hoult (The Great), David Corenswet (Pearl), and Tom Brittney (Grantchester) for the role of the titular superhero.

Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), meanwhile, are set to test for Lois Lane, Clark Kent’s love interest.

Nicholas Hoult and Emma Mackey are reportedly in the running for ‘Superman: Legacy’ (Getty Images)

Four out of the six hopefuls at this stage are British (Brosnahan and Corenswet are American). Deadline’s sources added that there may still be more auditions to come, but these are the confirmed names as of now.

DC Studios had no comment on the second round of tests.

Gunn previously shut down a rumour in March that Perks of Being a Wallflower star Logan Lerman was the “top choice” for Superman.

The director responded curtly, stating: “For the record, I don’t know who that is.”

In January, Gunn also denied that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi had been cast in the role.

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” he said in January.

In December last year, it was confirmed that Henry Cavill would not be reprising his role as the superhero, despite being told by the studio to “announce his return in October”.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the new era of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is set for an October 2025 release.