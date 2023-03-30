Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Gunn had a curt response to the suggestion that Logan Lerman was in the running to play DC’s next Superman.

Gunn, who is DC Studio’s co-chairman and co-CEO, is set to direct the Man of Steel’s next iteration with a planned release in 2025.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director has been responding to casting rumours on Twitter as the search for his lead actor continues.

On Wednesday (29 March), Gunn shared that he was “making private lists” for candidates while also preparing audition materials.

“Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role,” he informed one fan.

Grace Randolph, a YouTube host and internet personality, then tweeted that she’d heard Perks of Being a Wallflower star Logan Lerman was the “top choice” for Superman.

Gunn quote tweeted the comment, responding: “For the record, I don’t know who that is.”

Many people in the replies found Gunn’s short response about the actor to be harsh, prompting a follow-up from the director.

“Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names,” he said. “Now that you tell me who he is, I recognise him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.”

Gunn was previously forced to shut down rumours that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi had been cast in the role.

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” he said in January.

In December last year, it was confirmed that Henry Cavill would not be reprising his role as the superhero, despite being told by the studio to “announce his return in October”.

Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, it was announced earlier this month.

“It has been a long road to this point,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. ... Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in.”

Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the new era of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is set for an October 2025 release.