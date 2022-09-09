Stranger Things’ Jamie Bower Campbell recalls bombing his Harry Potter audition by telling an NSFW joke
Vecna actor was up for Daniel Radcliffe’s part in the 2001 film
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower recalled how he bombed his Harry Potter audition by telling a NSFW joke.
Bower rose to fame earlier this year when he starred as the villainous Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series.
During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bower recalled a significant misstep he made in an audition for the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Bower, 33, was a teenager when he met with the film’s producer Chris Columbus. He was going up for the titular role of Harry Potter, which famously went to Daniel Radcliffe.
The actor was asked to prepare a joke for his audition.
“I had just heard this joke about a fairy, like, the reason why the fairy sits on top of the Christmas tree. And it’s a really, like, dirty joke, because it’s about the Christmas tree up somebody’s bottom,” Bower recalled.
“And I told this joke in the audition, and there was again, this sort of air of silence after I said it. And I was like, ‘Well, f***ed that up.’”
While Bower may not have gotten the part, he later joined the franchise in 2010 when he played a young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.
He reprised the role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).
Bower recalled how his London agent Simon Beresford had proposed him for the role of Grindelwald.
“Simon said, ‘Well Jamie’s now, you know, properly working, and is not telling too many rude jokes anymore,” he joked.
Season four of Stranger Things is available to watch on Netflix.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies