Jamie Dornan hits out at ‘vile’ fan backlash to Robert Pattinson casting as Batman

Jamie Dornan has hit out at fans for “prejudging” actors when they are cast in roles, citing Robert Pattinson’s recent casting as Batman as an example.

The Belfast star said that “prejudgement is such a f***ing disease” before going on to address how the topic affects his “line of work”.

“In general, people prejudge people based on f***ing anything really, and it’s very sad,” he told Esquire.

“Look at the reaction when Rob [Pattinson] got cast as Batman. It was like 90 per cent negative. Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond – I mean that was 100 per cent negative.”

He continued: “It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f***ing venomous anger that people have over casting decisions.

“And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f***ing brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond. And all the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star went on to criticise people who instantly react to what they are watching on social media, telling them to “f***ing put your phone down”.

He said: “You’re not invested in a show if every frame of the movie you’re tweeting about. Look, f***ing put your phone down and look up and watch it and see.”

Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson (Getty Images)

“You can miss s***, particularly if you’re just tweeting your angry thoughts about ripping off Steven Spielberg,” he said.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Earlier this year, Dornan starred in the BBC thriller series The Tourist, which viewers accused of “ripping off” Spielberg’s Duel, which was written by Richard Matheson.

Dornan starred as a man left with amnesia after being rammed off the road in the Australian outback.

The actor previously appeared in BBC drama The Fall alongside Gillian Anderson from 2013 to 2016.