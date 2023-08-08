Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Dornan has shared some frank insight into his feelings toward the success enjoyed by long-time friend Robert Pattinson in his early career.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star has been close with fellow actor Pattinson since before they found Hollywood fame, along with Daredevil star Charlie Cox and Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne.

Though Dornan has starred in several lucrative and revered projects throughout his working life, he has admitted to feeling jealous when Pattinson’s career skyrocketed with his performance in the Twilight Saga from 2008 to 2012.

“I’ve known Rob forever,” Dornan said during the latest edition of Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview” video series, published on Monday (7 August).

“He’s a really good friend. I love him. I think he’s one of the most interesting, exciting actors around.”

He continued: “I probably at one point was quite jealous early on. We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren’t. I think he’s the nicest guy in the world.”

Dornan, 41, has previously shared some candid feelings about Pattinson, 37, and his immense popularity after becoming known as teen vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight (2008) and the four films that followed.

In 2022, Dornan clarified that although the aforementioned actor friendship group didn’t extend “pity invites” to Pattinson after he became more famous, Pattinson’s recognisability changed parts of their overall dynamic.

“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’” he told Entertainment Tonight.

He added: “[Pattinson] did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson (Getty)

Elsewhere in the video feature, filmed with his co-stars in Netflix’s Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot, Dornan spoke about his own entry into the entertainment industry. Despite an exciting start, the Belfast star found he struggled to book roles after his 2006 debut.

“I've been doing this a long time. Did my first movie when I was 22 – Marie Antoinette, with Sofia Coppola, that was my first film, and it was my first ever audition. I’d just got an agent like four days before.

“I foolishly was like, ‘Oh this is so easy, one for one!’ I thought ‘off to the races’ and then barely worked for like eight years. It was a weird way to start.”

Heart of Stone will be available on Netflix from Friday 11 August.