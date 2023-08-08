Sinead O’Connor funeral – latest: Irish singer’s family to attend service for final farewell today
Fans of the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer expected to line the streets for procession along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow
Watch: Sinead O’Connor’s stand-out moments
Sinead O’Connor’s funeral is set to be held today (Tuesday 8 August) in Ireland.
The Irish singer’s funeral procession will pass through the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, where O’Connor lived for 15 years. Plans for her funeral were shared by her family, in a statement issued to Ireland’s public broadcaster, RTE.
After the public pay their respects, O’Connor will be buried in a private service attended by close friends and family.
On Sunday (6 August), a large tribute to O’Connor appeared on a hillside in Bray, reading “ÉIRE SINÉAD” with a heart emoji between the two words, the word “Eire” being the Irish name for Ireland.
The tribute was set up by creative agency The Tenth Man, in collaboration with mural specialists Mack Signs.
“We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours,” Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director of The Tenth Man, told CNN in a statement.
What happened to Sinead O’Connor?
The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer was found unresponsive at an address in London, her family confirmed on 26 July. A cause of death has not yet been announced but police are treating the circumstances as unsuspicious.
After O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in January 2022, she occasionally shared her grief on social media. Days before she died, the Irish star published a heartfelt post about her son’s death.
Sinead O’Connor’s family have asked people who wish to say a “last goodbye” to stand along Bray seafront in Co Wicklow as the cortege passes by before a private burial.
The procession is expected to start at 10.30 am at the Harbour Bar end of the Strand Road and will continue past O’Connor’s former home, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years.
