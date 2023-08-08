✕ Close Watch: Sinead O’Connor’s stand-out moments

Sinead O’Connor’s funeral is set to be held today (Tuesday 8 August) in Ireland.

The Irish singer’s funeral procession will pass through the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, where O’Connor lived for 15 years. Plans for her funeral were shared by her family, in a statement issued to Ireland’s public broadcaster, RTE.

After the public pay their respects, O’Connor will be buried in a private service attended by close friends and family.

On Sunday (6 August), a large tribute to O’Connor appeared on a hillside in Bray, reading “ÉIRE SINÉAD” with a heart emoji between the two words, the word “Eire” being the Irish name for Ireland.

The tribute was set up by creative agency The Tenth Man, in collaboration with mural specialists Mack Signs.

“We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours,” Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director of The Tenth Man, told CNN in a statement.