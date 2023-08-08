Sinead O'Connor: Hillside tribute unveiled close to town where singer will be buried

A stunning tribute to the late singer Sinead O’Connor has been unveiled in Bray Head in Ireland.

Ahead of the star’s funeral on Tuesday, 30ft-tall white letters whice spell out ‘ÉIRE SINÉAD’ alongide a heart, have been created and placed on a hillside in the Irish seaside town.

The tribute to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer was created by The Tenth Man’s executive creative director Richard Seabrooke, who said: “We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours.”