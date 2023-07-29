Fans leave heartfelt messages for Sinead O’Connor in book of condolence

Fans of Sinead O'Connor flocked to write heartfelt messages in a new book of condolences in Dublin, following the singer's death.

The book of condolences was opened to the public at The Mansion House in Dublin, which saw members of the public come in droves to write a message to the singer.

People took turns writing messages. The video shows a sole photograph of her displayed on a table, with a lit candle next to the book.

Sinead O'Connor was found "unresponsive" in her home in Lambeth, South London on Wednesday, 26 July.

The 56-year-old Irish singer was pronounced dead not long after.