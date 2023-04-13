Jamie Foxx suffers ‘medical complication’, family says

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx is currently recovering after suffering a “medical complication”, according to the actor’s family.

The Django Unchained star experienced the health-related incident on Tuesday (11 April), and has been treated with “great care”.

On Instagram, daughter Corinne Foxx thanked fans for their prayers, and asked for privacy.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne, who is also an actor, wrote.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

No further details of the incident were disclosed.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Foxx for comment.

Foxx has two daughters, Corinne, 29, and Annalise, 14.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show webseries Dad Confessions in 2021, Foxx spoke candidly about his parenting mistakes, admitting that he often failed to make time for his daughter when she was young.

“I thought Disneyland would fix everything, Mickey Mouse is going to fix it,” Foxx said, explaining that he had realised the impact of his absence during a “very uncomfortable session with a therapist”.

“I found out my daughter was like, ‘I don’t need Disneyland, Dad, I just need you,’” he said.

“So that’s the thing: time. Time is priceless.”

Back in 2019, Foxx’s sister DeOndra Dixon died at the age of 36. In a tribute shared on social media, the Oscar winner wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces.

“My beautiful loving sister DeOndra has transitioned ... I say transitioned because she will always be alive ... anyone who knew my sis ... knew that she was a bright light.”