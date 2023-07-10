Jamie Foxx waves to fans from boat in first sighting since ‘medical complication’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Foxx has been pictured in public for the first time since suffering a “medical complication” that led to him being admitted to hospital earlier this year.

The Django Unchained star, 55, was taken to hospital in April, with his daughter Corinne telling fans that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

Weeks later, Foxx shared his first post on social media after the incident, and Corinne confirmed in May that he had been out of hospital for weeks. No details of the medical complication have been shared.

On Sunday (9 July), TMZ shared footage of Foxx on a boat on the Chicago River. In the video, he can be seen doing a peace sign and waving.

Foxx was filming the forthcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action in Georgia in April when he was admitted to hospital.

The actor is reuniting with his Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014) co-star Cameron Diaz for the movie. The Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) project marks Diaz’s first film since stepping away from acting in 2014.

Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson also star.

In June, Foxx’s representatives were forced to refute right-wing conspiracy theories that the actor had been left “paralysed and blind” by the Covid-19 vaccine, calling them “completely inaccurate”.

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

Foxx can soon be seen in They Cloned Tyrone, a Netflix comedy he stars in alongside British actor John Boyega.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Boyega recently said that, after hearing of Foxx’s medical issues, he’d been calling his co-star and would “keep on calling” until his co-star answered.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” he said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

Boyega continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

They Cloned Tyrone co-producer Datari Turner also told People: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good.

“[Director Juel Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”